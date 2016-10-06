BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
SOFIA Oct 6 Bulgaria's gross domestic product is expected to grow 2.6 percent on an annual basis in 2016 against a previous 2.1 percent forecast, mainly because of greater domestic demand, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
"The Bulgarian economy is expected to post a real growth of 2.6 percent in 2016, the main contributor for the increase will be the domestic demand both in terms of consumption and investment," the ministry said in its autumn macroeconomic forecast.
The Balkan country's economic growth is expected to rise 2.5 percent next year, mainly due to expected weaker exports, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Radu Marinas)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.