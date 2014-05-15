UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SOFIA May 15 Bulgaria's economy grew 1.1 percent on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2014, after it expanded 1.2 percent in October-December, a flash estimate of the statistics office showed on Thursday. On a quarterly basis, the gross domestic product was 0.2 percent, seasonally adjusted data showed as slow growth in the euro zone weighs on the small economy, reliant on exports to it. The Socialist-led government has forecast economic expansion at 2.1 percent this year, while the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund see growth at 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Bulgaria GDP Q1/14 Q4/13 Q3/13 Q2/13 pct change y/y +1.1 +1.2 +0.9 +0.4 pct change q/q +0.2 +0.3 +0.4 +0.1 (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources