* Bulgaria held parliamentary election on Oct. 5
* Centre-right GERB eyes coalition of several parties
* Analysts doubt resilience of likely coalition
By Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, Nov 4 Bulgaria inched closer towards
getting a new government on Tuesday, nearly a month after an
inconclusive parliamentary election, after the biggest party,
the centre-right GERB, made headway in coalition talks with a
small pro-market group.
Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest member state,
urgently needs to tackle a bank crisis and an almost stagnant
economy, but a messy result in the Oct. 5 election has hobbled
GERB leader Boiko Borisov's efforts to form a stable government.
After reaching a preliminary accord with the economically
liberal Reformist Bloc, GERB said it would hold talks with two
other smaller parties on Wednesday, the ABV of Bulgaria's former
Socialist president Georgi Parvanov and the nationalist
Patriotic Front, in hopes of securing a parliamentary majority.
"We specified the composition and structure of the cabinet
we are preparing," GERB's chief negotiator Rumyana Bachvarova
told reporters after talks with the Reformist Bloc, adding
"decisions would be made through a consensus".
But analysts said serious doubts would remain over how long
such a coalition government would hold together in the face of
the Balkan country's daunting economic and social problems.
Bulgaria has been dogged by instability since the start of
2013 when protests over high electricity prices and low living
standards toppled the previous GERB government led by Borisov.
The Socialist-led administration which took power in May
2013 and lasted barely a year was dogged by almost daily street
protests over corruption, by coalition infighting and
parliamentary votes of no-confidence.
GERB emerged as the largest party after the Oct. 5 election
but fell dozens of seats short of a majority, in the most
fractured result and the lowest voter turnout Bulgaria has seen
since the fall of communism in 1989.
The Socialists and their former coalition partner, an ethnic
Turkish party, have refused to back a GERB-led government.
HEADACHES ABOUND
If he again becomes prime minister, Borisov, a burly former
bodyguard and fireman, will have to deal with the aftermath of
the expected collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank)
, which was hit by a run on deposits in June and has
remained shut ever since.
Borisov said in late October it was impossible to save
Corpbank, despite a rescue deal offered by a consortium. But
revoking its licence could lead to costly lawsuits from larger
depositors and bondholders.
The new cabinet will also have to decide whether to accept a
proposal from the interim administration, which has governed
since August, to hike the fiscal deficit to 4 percent of
national output from a planned 1.8 percent and raise new debt.
It will also try to unfreeze hundreds of millions of euros
in blocked EU development funds and plug the finances of the
energy sector.
On Tuesday, the European Commission slashed its economic
growth forecast for Bulgaria to just 0.6 percent next year from
an earlier estimate of 2.0 percent. It predicted banks would
tighten their credit standards, which would depress investment.
Prolonged political instability could keep Bulgaria's
economy firmly in the doldrums and its leaders unable to push
through reforms such as raising the pension age, attracting
badly needed foreign investment and tackling endemic corruption.
"The outlined formula for a government points to
instability. An even bigger concern is that this government may
end up having its hands tied because the country needs very
painful, hard reforms, apart from the short term issues," said
Parvan Simeonov, a political analyst with Gallup International.
"The lack of a strong, comfortable majority can leave it
hostage to different interests and so it will not be able to
roll up its sleeves and start on the hard reforms," he said.
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)