By Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov

SOFIA, Nov 4 Bulgaria inched closer towards getting a new government on Tuesday, nearly a month after an inconclusive parliamentary election, after the biggest party, the centre-right GERB, made headway in coalition talks with a small pro-market group.

Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest member state, urgently needs to tackle a bank crisis and an almost stagnant economy, but a messy result in the Oct. 5 election has hobbled GERB leader Boiko Borisov's efforts to form a stable government.

After reaching a preliminary accord with the economically liberal Reformist Bloc, GERB said it would hold talks with two other smaller parties on Wednesday, the ABV of Bulgaria's former Socialist president Georgi Parvanov and the nationalist Patriotic Front, in hopes of securing a parliamentary majority.

"We specified the composition and structure of the cabinet we are preparing," GERB's chief negotiator Rumyana Bachvarova told reporters after talks with the Reformist Bloc, adding "decisions would be made through a consensus".

But analysts said serious doubts would remain over how long such a coalition government would hold together in the face of the Balkan country's daunting economic and social problems.

Bulgaria has been dogged by instability since the start of 2013 when protests over high electricity prices and low living standards toppled the previous GERB government led by Borisov.

The Socialist-led administration which took power in May 2013 and lasted barely a year was dogged by almost daily street protests over corruption, by coalition infighting and parliamentary votes of no-confidence.

GERB emerged as the largest party after the Oct. 5 election but fell dozens of seats short of a majority, in the most fractured result and the lowest voter turnout Bulgaria has seen since the fall of communism in 1989.

The Socialists and their former coalition partner, an ethnic Turkish party, have refused to back a GERB-led government.

HEADACHES ABOUND

If he again becomes prime minister, Borisov, a burly former bodyguard and fireman, will have to deal with the aftermath of the expected collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) , which was hit by a run on deposits in June and has remained shut ever since.

Borisov said in late October it was impossible to save Corpbank, despite a rescue deal offered by a consortium. But revoking its licence could lead to costly lawsuits from larger depositors and bondholders.

The new cabinet will also have to decide whether to accept a proposal from the interim administration, which has governed since August, to hike the fiscal deficit to 4 percent of national output from a planned 1.8 percent and raise new debt.

It will also try to unfreeze hundreds of millions of euros in blocked EU development funds and plug the finances of the energy sector.

On Tuesday, the European Commission slashed its economic growth forecast for Bulgaria to just 0.6 percent next year from an earlier estimate of 2.0 percent. It predicted banks would tighten their credit standards, which would depress investment.

Prolonged political instability could keep Bulgaria's economy firmly in the doldrums and its leaders unable to push through reforms such as raising the pension age, attracting badly needed foreign investment and tackling endemic corruption.

"The outlined formula for a government points to instability. An even bigger concern is that this government may end up having its hands tied because the country needs very painful, hard reforms, apart from the short term issues," said Parvan Simeonov, a political analyst with Gallup International.

"The lack of a strong, comfortable majority can leave it hostage to different interests and so it will not be able to roll up its sleeves and start on the hard reforms," he said. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Gareth Jones)