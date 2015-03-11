SOFIA, March 11 A close ally of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov took over as interior minister on Wednesday, a move that could test the ruling coalition's promise to root out corruption and speed up reforms.

Deputy Prime Minister Rumyana Bachvarova took over the portfolio after her predecessor quit in a row over senior appointments that had underscored tensions between Borisov's centre-right GERB party and its coalition partners.

Bulgaria is seen as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, organised crime remains widespread and the judicial system remains under special supervision from Brussels.

A former bodyguard and policeman who first rose to prominence in Bulgarian politics through high-profile crackdowns on criminal gangs, Borisov vowed to press on with cleaning up governance and implementing reforms after he was re-elected.

However, 60 percent of Bulgarians do not believe effective reforms to fight corruption in the police force and judiciary would be implemented this year, according to research by Gallup International and Legal Barometer published on Tuesday.

"The way Bachvarova will act at the interior ministry will be a test for the reformist drive of this government," said Kiril Avramov, a political analyst with the New Bulgarian University.

Bachvarova's appointment was approved by parliament on Wednesday, with the support of all coalition parties.

Veselin Vuchkov quit as interior minister last week after Borisov blocked the sacking of the head of the country's intelligence services and the operational head of the interior ministry, appointed by the previous Socialist-led government.

His refusal to sack the two senior officials dismayed two of his allies, the Reformist Bloc and the Patriotic Front, who have accused the officials of incompetence and having close links to the opposition. Borisov relented and asked them to resign.

Bulgaria has been dogged by political instability in recent years and Borisov's coalition has already been marred by bickering over issues such as a new sovereign debt programme and changes to private pension fund rules.

But there is little appetite for new elections, meaning that Borisov's government is likely to stay in power for now. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Ralph Boulton)