SOFIA Jan 24 Bulgaria's president will appoint
a former parliamentary speaker as the country's caretaker prime
minister until a new government can be formed after an early
election in the spring, two sources familiar with the process
said on Tuesday.
Ognyan Gerdzhikov, 70, will most likely be appointed by the
end of the week, the sources said. Gerdzhikov, a professor of
law, served as parliamentary speaker in a centrist government
from 2001 to 2005.
Kiril Ananiev, 61, currently a deputy finance minister, will
take over as finance minister, the sources said.
President Rumen Radev, who only took office this month, has
to dissolve the parliament and call an early election after
Bulgaria's centre-right government resigned late last year after
its candidate lost the presidential election.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Gareth Jones)