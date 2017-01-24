SOFIA Jan 24 Bulgaria's president will appoint a former parliamentary speaker as the country's caretaker prime minister until a new government can be formed after an early election in the spring, two sources familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

Ognyan Gerdzhikov, 70, will most likely be appointed by the end of the week, the sources said. Gerdzhikov, a professor of law, served as parliamentary speaker in a centrist government from 2001 to 2005.

Kiril Ananiev, 61, currently a deputy finance minister, will take over as finance minister, the sources said.

President Rumen Radev, who only took office this month, has to dissolve the parliament and call an early election after Bulgaria's centre-right government resigned late last year after its candidate lost the presidential election. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Gareth Jones)