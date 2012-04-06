* Motion unlikely to topple the government

* Socialists say quitting Belene nuclear project huge mistake

SOFIA, April 6 Bulgaria's opposition Socialists filed a motion of no confidence in the centre-right government on Friday over its decision to cancel plans to build a 2,000 megawatt nuclear power station at Belene on the Danube river.

The motion, also backed by the nationalist Attack party, stands almost no chance of success because right-wing opposition parties are expected to back the minority cabinet of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov.

Three previous motions, over various issues, since the government took office in July 2009 have also failed. Opinion polls show Borisov's GERB is still the most popular political party.

The European Union's poorest state last month abandoned the building of the Belene plant, estimated to cost between 8 to 10 billion euros, saying it failed to attract foreign investors for the project to ensure its financing.

Bulgaria's allies in Washington and Brussels have long called on Sofia to cancel the project, for which a previous administration had contracted Russia's Atomsroyexport, on fears it would cement the country's energy dependence on Moscow.

But opposition Socialists said by quitting the project, the Balkan country will face a steep rise in electricity prices and will be forced to import electricity.

"The decision is fatal for Bulgaria, for the Bulgarian nuclear energy and for the people," Socialist leader Sergei Stanishev said.

The government is planning to expand the lifespan of its 2,000 megawatt nuclear plant at Kozloduy and build a 1,000 megawatt nuclear reactor there to meet its electricity needs. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)