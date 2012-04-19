SOFIA, April 19 Bulgaria's parliament cancelled
a no-confidence vote in the centre-right government after the
nationalist Attack party withdrew its support for the motion,
the parliament speaker said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's minority cabinet had been
expected to survive the vote thanks to the support of right-wing
opposition parties. But its withdrawal underscores deep
divisions within the opposition camp.
The Socialists, backed by Attack, filed the motion in early
April over a government decision to cancel plans to build a
2,000 megawatt nuclear power station at Belene on the Danube
river.
At least 48 signatures are needed for a no-confidence motion
to be lodged and the motion fell through after Attack deputies
withdrew their support.
"After the withdrawal of the signatures of eight deputies
who had sought a no-confidence vote, there are no constitutional
grounds for ... such a vote," the parliament speaker, Tsetska
Tsacheva, told reporters. "Therefore, the no-confidence vote
will not take place."
Attack leader Volen Siderov, whose party has largely
xenophobic and anti-Roma views, said he had changed his mind and
did not want to back a vote that was doomed to fail.
Siderov's party has lost 11 deputies since it entered
parliament in 2009 and he said the decision to yank support for
the censure vote had also been made to keep its group together.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Antoaneta Roussinova;
Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)