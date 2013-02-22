* Main political parties support early election
* Bulgaria may have interim government next week
* More protests over electricity prices planned
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Feb 22 Bulgaria's president launched
talks to create a new government on Friday after violent
protests toppled the austerity-minded cabinet and put the Balkan
country on course for an early election and a potential
political deadlock.
The resignation of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's cabinet
has failed to quell public anger over high utility bills, and
more protests are planned on Friday evening, as well as over the
weekend.
President Rosen Plevneliev began talks with the main
political parties, including Borisov's centre-right GERB party
and their rivals the Socialists, on the prospect of creating a
government ahead of an election scheduled for July.
Both parties have signalled they have no intention to join a
new cabinet, however, so Plevneliev will most likely appoint a
caretaker administration next week and bring the vote forward to
a new date as early as the end of April.
Plevneliev criticised Borisov, a former bodyguard of late
Soviet-era dictator Todor Zhivkov, for quitting. "The
politically responsible option was for the cabinet to finish its
term," he said on Thursday.
Plevneliev said an interim cabinet would focus on ensuring
fair elections.
Growing public frustration over the government's failure to
boost living standards in the EU's poorest member state boiled
over into bloody protests this month.
Many in the Black Sea state of 7.3 million are also angered
by Borisov's failure to make good on his 2009 election pledge to
stamp out endemic corruption and reform inefficient healthcare
and education systems.
On Wednesday, he gave into the pressure and stepped down --
the latest administration to fall in Europe's four-year-old debt
crisis.
CARETAKER CABINET
Recession-weary voters, analysts say, could produce a hung
parliament and the type of political stalemate that has stalled
reforms in neighbouring Romania and Greece.
GERB is running neck-and-neck with the Socialists. But with
polls showing them both at around 22 to 23 percent support,
neither is expected to win a majority in the upcoming vote.
Bulgaria has narrowly avoided the recession that has hit
other former communist countries in the European Union's eastern
wing.
But since a sharp contraction in 2009, Bulgaria has failed
to resume the type of rapid growth it needs to catch up with its
richer EU partners and standards are stuck at about 45 percent
of the bloc's average.
On Friday, dozens of people protested in a car rally against
Czech power distributor CEZ in the northeastern city
of Vratsa, after the energy regulator opened a process to revoke
its licence but suggested there was a room for compromise.
Borisov promised an 8 percent cut in electricity bills as of
March, but the energy regulator said a possible decrease can be
introduced as of April at the earliest.