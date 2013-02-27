* Would allow 8 pct cut in prices from March
* Outgoing premier hospitalised with high blood pressure
* Protests continue but size dwindling
* Early election likely in May, hung parliament probable
By Sam Cage and Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, Feb 27 Bulgarian lawmakers moved to
reverse power-price hikes on Wednesday after weeks of mass
street protests over austerity measures that toppled the
government.
The decision could undermine the low debt and deficit
strategy the government needs to maintain confidence in its
currency peg to the euro, a strategy designed to boost the
competitiveness of the European Union's poorest member.
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, admitted to hospital with high
blood pressure, quit on Feb. 20 following two weeks of sometimes
violent demonstrations by tens of thousands of protesters angry
at rampant graft and low living standards.
"The situation is tragic. We need a radical change - people
took to the streets due to total misery," said opposition leader
Sergei Stanishev, whose Socialists (BSP) are running
neck-and-neck in polls with Borisov's centre-right GERB.
Six years after joining the bloc, Bulgaria trails far behind
other members. Its justice system is subject to special
monitoring and it is excluded from the passport-free Schengen
zone because of other members' concerns about corruption.
Many protesters are angry with Bulgaria's entire political
class, causing more uncertainty over the outcome of early
elections expected in May, and government concessions raise the
risk of a widening deficit and market pressure.
The changes voted on by parliament allow regulators to
change power prices more than the once a year currently allowed,
and could pave the way for an eight percent cut from March.
That may not be enough to stop large demonstrations planned
for the weekend.
Public anger after five years of recession exploded onto the
streets of cities across Bulgaria after electricity distributors
raised prices 13 percent. The price rise was implemented in July
but began to bite when temperatures fell, especially for the
many people who use electricity for heating.
Electricity usage gobbles up a large chunk of the average
Bulgarian household's income, especially in winter when
temperatures can regularly fall to -15 Celsius (5 F).
CHEAP POWER, POOR CONSUMERS
At 0.087 euros (1 cent) per kWh, the electricity price that
is charged to household consumers in Bulgaria is the second
lowest in Europe, and compares to 0.298 euros/kWh in Denmark.
But that means little to voters in a country where the
average monthly wage is around 400 euros ($520) - less than half
the EU average - and pensions are less than half that. Living
standards are also less than half the EU average.
Public anger also has focused on the distribution companies
in Bulgaria's privatised market, which is divided into three
regions, controlled by Czech firm CEZ, fellow Czech
firm Energo-Pro and Austria's EVN.
The power firms say they have done nothing wrong and that
public anger over utility bills can only be eased by fully
liberalising the electricity market. It is not yet clear how
cost cuts will hit revenues, as some supplies could be diverted
from industrial consumers.
Although Borisov's government ruled out renationalising
them, he risked a diplomatic row with Prague and the European
Union by threatening to withdraw CEZ's licence due to what it
says are breaches of its operating contract.
The outgoing premier had won plaudits from the markets by
maintaining tight fiscal discipline, bringing the budget gap
down to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.
Growth is expected to hit just 1.4 percent this year and the
loss of sales tax revenue from the power price cut will put the
deficit under pressure - and Bulgaria's currency peg.
The imposed price cuts could also deter other foreign
investors by sending a message about the risks of doing business
in Bulgaria.