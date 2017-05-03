SOFIA May 3 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party named ministers on Wednesday in a coalition govenrment that will see its leader Boiko Borisov return as prime minister for the third time since 2009.

The party, which won national elections in March, named Vladislav Goranov as finance minister, a post he held in Borisov's last government.

Junior coalition partner United Patriots (UP), an alliance of three nationalist parties, secured two deputy prime minister posts and control over defence and other ministries.

Parliament is expected to approve the names in a vote on Thursday. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)