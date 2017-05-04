SOFIA May 4 Bulgaria's GERB-led government won a vote of confidence in parliament on Thursday, marking the return of its centre-right leader Boiko Borisov as prime minister for the third time in eight years.

The vote was seen as formality after GERB sealed a coalition deal with the nationalist alliance, United Patriots, to secure a majority government. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)