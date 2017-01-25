SOFIA Jan 25 Bulgaria's president appointed on
Wednesday ministers in the interim government of Prime Minister
Ognyan Gerdzhikov to lead the Balkan country until early general
elections are held on March 26.
President Rumen Radev said in a statement the caretaker
government will take office on Friday, confirming an earlier
Reuters report that current deputy finance minister Kiril
Ananiev will take over the country's finances.
A Russia-friendly newcomer to politics, Radev also appointed
Bulgarian ambassador to Germany Radi Naidenov as foreign
minister as he seeks to reaffirm Sofia's commitment to its
allies in the European Union and NATO.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra
Tsolova)