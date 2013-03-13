Position: Bulgarian prime minister
Incumbent: Marin Raikov, 52
Born: Dec. 17, 1960
Term: Raikov became interim prime minister March 13 after a
centre-right government led by Boiko Borisov resigned in
February. Tenure lasts until a new government is formed after
the next parliamentary election in May 2013. He will also serve
as an interim foreign minister.
Key Facts:
-- Career diplomat Raikov was appointed ambassador to France
in 2009 by then-Prime Minister Borisov after being a deputy
foreign minister. He has also been a deputy foreign minister.
-- Born in Washington DC to a family of diplomats, he
graduated in International Relations from Sofia's University of
National and World Economy.
-- In 1987, Raikov joined the foreign ministry as an attache
in the Balkans department.
-- His first appointment abroad was as a first secretary in
Belgrade in 1992, during the war in Bosnia.
-- Raikov was a deputy foreign minister in the rightist
cabinet of Ivan Kostov in 1998, when Bulgaria launched accession
talks with the European Union.
-- From 2001 to 2005, Raikov was ambassador to France,
representative to UNESCO and personal representative of the
Bulgarian president at the international Francophone
organisation.
-- Raikov, who speaks English, French and Russian, is
married and a father of two. Colleagues describe him as
proactive with a good background in administration which should
help him in to organise a smooth election.
-- Analysts see him as a consensus rather than political
figure, despite his stints as deputy foreign minister, and say
he should have broad support during his time in office.