* Prosecutors ask state regulator to revoke CEZ licence
* Czech company denies any wrongdoing
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, March 17 Hundreds demonstrated against
corruption in cities across Bulgaria on Sunday amid growing
pressure on the state energy regulator to revoke the licence of
one of the country's biggest power distributors accused of
widespread irregularities.
Protesters waving national flags blocked main roads and
railway tracks in the Black Sea city of Varna, while
demonstrators shouting "Mafia" gathered in front of the economy
ministry in Sofia and paralysed the city centre.
Public anger at high bills charged by energy monopolies led
to the broader protests against low living standards that forced
the resignation last month of the centre-right cabinet headed by
Boiko Borisov. An early election is scheduled for May 12.
"This is our last chance to save Bulgaria from the
monopolies," Gancho Lazarov said in the capital Sofia, as
protests continued for a fifth consecutive Sunday.
"They robbed people in recent years with the high
electricity bills and it just cannot continue anymore."
Electricity prices are politically sensitive in the European
Union's poorest member since power bills make up a big chunk of
household expenditure, especially during the harsh winter.
Bulgarian prosecutors have requested the state regulator
revoke Czech company CEZ's licence for power
distribution in the Balkan country over what they say were
massive regulatory breaches.
"The ongoing check on CEZ activities has revealed massive
irregularities in the ways CEZ accounts for power used by
customers," chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov told local media
late on Saturday.
"We found an excessively liberal calculation of expenses
made by the company into the price of electricity delivered to
consumers."
A few days before resigning, Borisov also asked the state
energy regulator to remove CEZ licence.
The Czech company, central Europe's largest listed firm
which supplies 1.9 million clients in Sofia and western
Bulgaria, said it had fulfilled its regulatory duties.
"We observe, respect and will continue to comply with the
laws of Bulgaria," CEZ said in a statement on Sunday.
"We believe that the results (of the ongoing check) will
prove exactly that."
PROTESTS DWINDLE
Last month, Czech diplomats and politicians called on
European Union partners to stop Bulgaria from stripping CEZ of
its licence. The company is one of three power distributors in
the country alongside Czech company Energo-Pro and
Austria's EVN.
The numbers of people at the Sunday protests had tailed off
for a second week, indicating demonstrations may be losing steam
as protest leaders fail to unite into a single political party
ahead of May's election.
President Rosen Plevneliev appointed an interim
administration on Wednesday to run the country until the poll,
with the ousted GERB party and the Socialists still running
neck-and-neck, comfortably ahead of their opponents.
The Socialists have presented a "100-day rescue plan" to
wrestle the country from the economic and political crisis,
should the win the elections in May.
"At the present moment, there is no bread for labour in
Bulgaria, there is no free air for businesses, there is no
justice for people," Socialists leader Sergei Stanishev told
reporters on Saturday.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Sophie Hares)