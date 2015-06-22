SOFIA, June 22 Bulgarian central bank governor
Ivan Iskrov will step down this week, the Balkan country's
finance minister said on Monday.
"We have a clearly voiced commitment of the Bulgarian
National Bank's governor Ivan Iskrov that he will tender his
resignation this week," Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov told
reporters.
Iskrov, whose six-year mandate expires in October, has
repeatedly said he is ready to step down following a banking
crisis if lawmakers agree on a successor, although the central
bank rejected a June 4 statement he would do so this month.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Radu Marinas and
Catherine Evans)