U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SOFIA May 24 Bulgaria, Turkey and Qatar have agreed to form a common project company to build a highway on the Bulgarian territory, the construction ministry said after a trilateral meeting on Thursday.
The 300-km highway will connect the Danube River town of Ruse, bordering Romania, with the southern town of Svilengrad, bordering Balkan neighbors Greece and Turkey.
"As decided at the meeting of the prime ministers of Bulgaria, Qatar and Turkey, we held a technical meeting over the construction of the Ruse-Svilengrad highway under the principle of the public-private partnership," Construction Minister Lilyana Pavlova told a news conference.
Last week, the premiers of the three countries agreed to study joint infrastructure projects, including construction of a new motorway that would connect the Danube River bridge with Istanbul, Turkey's largest city.
Pavlova said the road is expected to be completed in four years, and to cost around 1.5 billion levs (US$965.03 million).
"This is not an EU-backed project," said Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov. "It will be realized as a joint project with the participation of the three countries."
Last Thursday, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim al-Thani said the cash-rich country would deposit $200 million at the Bulgarian Central bank as a guarantee that it is serious about investing in the Balkan state.
Qatar said it would invest 100 million euros (US$127.08 million) over a year in agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and other projects in Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest member state. ($1 = 1.5543 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Not likely to make May 7 runoff - poll (Adds poll showing Fillon not making May 7 knockout vote)
Feb 3 Last March, three months before Britons voted to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union, then Prime Minister David Cameron asked Daily Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere to fire the newspaper's editor, Paul Dacre. The press baron, descendant of the family which did more than any other to create the British tabloid press, refused, and did not even tell Dacre of the request until after the result of the referendum. The incident, reported by the BBC, has not been denied by