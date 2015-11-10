SOFIA Nov 10 Bulgaria needs to impose strict spending controls to achieve its target of cutting its fiscal shortfall to 2 percent of economic output next year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

The IMF, which concluded a six day staff visit to the Balkan country, said Sofia has missed an opportunity to cut its 2015 fiscal deficit given better-than-expected revenues in the year and recommended tighter spending controls this and next year, however, it noted the country's fiscal targets are achievable.

Bulgaria revised up its initial 2015 budget deficit target by 0.3 of a percentage point to 3.3 percent of GDP this autumn, citing a need to increase spending on EU-backed projects and a failure to cut expenses on staff at some ministries.

"The 2016 target depends on substantial revenue gains, some of a one-off nature," the fund said in a statement.

"As such, strict control over spending, including the wage bill, is needed, as well as readiness to step up savings if revenues fall short."

"The government should continue to look for opportunities to accelerate consolidation to bring the debt down to a firmly declining path as soon as feasible and support the steady buildup of fiscal buffers," it said.

Bulgaria needs to decrease its budget gap to avoid external risks and protect its lev currency peg to the euro.

Persistent deficits in past years have pushed the country's debt levels up, although with a 27 percent debt-to-GDP ratio Bulgaria is still one of European Union's least indebted members.

The collapse of Bulgaria's fourth largest lender accelerated the 2014 fiscal shortfall to 5.8 percent of GDP and damaged confidence in the banking system.

The IMF welcomed plans to overhaul banking supervision and planned asset quality reviews on lenders next year.

It urged Bulgaria to take steps to stabilise its deficit-ridden state energy sector and further overhaul its inefficient healthcare and pension systems to spur growth, which it forecast to improve modestly from this year's 1.7 percent estimate. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Sam Holmes)