LONDON, June 30 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Thursday it will remove Bulgarian stocks from its benchmark frontier markets index and reclassify the country as "standalone" following a steady decline in size and liquidity.

The removal will coincide with the August 2016 Quarterly Index Review and become effective on Sept. 1, MSCI said in a statement on its web site.

Bulgaria had a weighting of just 0.07 percent in the index by mid-June - the smallest of the 23 countries making up the index. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)