* Bulgarians moving abroad, even to Greece and Spain
* Further undermines bloc's poorest economy
* May 12 election may raise policy questions
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
VRATSA, Bulgaria, May 1 The factories of Vratsa
that once fed Bulgaria's chemical and metallurgical industries
and provided jobs are abandoned now. Crumbling buildings and
pitted roads add to the city's gloomy air.
For people like Alexander Angelov, 27, work is hard to find
and his thoughts are turning to trying his luck abroad, as many
Bulgarians have before him.
The northwestern city, in the poorest part of the European
Union's poorest country, is a microcosm of the challenges facing
whoever wins a national election on May 12. Its population has
fallen by a fifth to 59,000 since 1989.
More than two million people have left Bulgaria since the
fall of communism, bringing the population down to 7.3 million.
Protesters have taken to the streets to complain about low
wages, high bills and deep-seated corruption and to demand more
spending to help the economy recover from a deep recession.
That pushed Boiko Borisov's centre-right government to
resign in February. His GERB should still be the largest party
after the poll but a hung parliament is likely and could raise
questions over economic policy, under which Bulgaria has kept
debt low to maintain a currency peg to the euro.
Angelov, who studied business administration and has worked
in construction, car sales and installing solar panels, only
finds work for a few days at a time.
It is not enough for him, his partner and baby daugher and
they need money from his mother in Greece to get by.
He and his partner are not eligible for benefits and he
worked only 25 days in seven months, bringing in 700 levs
($470). Food and diapers for the baby cost 300 levs a month and
the December electricity bill alone was 345 levs.
"We will endure a bit more, for the child to grow up a
little, to be able to speak, and we will go abroad somewhere,"
Angelov said in his living room in a crumbling communist-era
block, where worn-out furnishing attests to their struggles.
Unemployment of 12 percent is lower than in crisis-hit euro
zone states such as Greece and Spain. But such countries are
attractive to Bulgarians whose living standards are less than
half the EU average.
Those who find jobs earn an average monthly wage of 400
euros ($520) - less than the minimum in Spain or Greece - yet 70
percent of students are considering leaving if they get a job
offer abroad, according to accounting firm Deloitte.
For waitress Mariana Tsvetkova, even moving to Spain, with a
jobles rate of more than 25 percent, was a better bet than
staying at home.
The 48-year-old mother of two left in January and found work
washing dishes and cleaning houses in the Spanish city of
Malaga.
"Things were getting worse and worse in Bulgaria. It's hard
to find a job in Sofia, and when you do, it's for peanuts,"
Tsvetkova said by telephone from Spain.
The economic woes of Bulgaria and other ex-communist
countries have also added to anti-immigrant feeling in Western
Europe, with Britain's right-leaning press warning of hordes of
Bulgarians and Romanians flooding in.
NATIONALISTS BENEFIT
Bulgaria's 4.9 percent drop in employment in 2012 was the
EU's highest. Although official unemployment is in line with the
EU average and lower than in Spain, Portugal or Greece, people
fall out of official data after a year and industry officials
say the real rate is closer to 18 percent.
"Even more worrying, the real unemployment among young
people under 29 years of age is close to 40 percent," said
Dimitar Brankov, a deputy chairman of Bulgaria's leading
business association BIA.
Six people leave every hour in search of a better life, said
to Bozhidar Tomalevski, the head of the Drugata Bulgaria party,
which represents Bulgarians abroad.
The finance ministry estimates the proportion of people over
64 will rise from 19 percent to a quarter by 2030, adding ever
more strain to a creaking social security system.
The nationalist Attack party has been the main beneficiary
of discontent and with 5 percent support, could hold the balance
of power in parliament.
It has alarmed investors with pledges to nationalise energy
distributors, raise taxes for the rich and revoke concessions
for gold and water.
The interim government is redirecting 20 million levs ($13
million) to create 16,000 temporary jobs but the European
Commission says a more concerted effort, including labour and
education reform, is needed.
That will take too long for Angelov, who plans to join his
mother in Greece, where she works caring for an elderly lady and
sends back 300 euros a month.
"If there is even the slightest chance to find a job in
Greece, I will leave right then," he said.