SOFIA, July 7 A technical glitch automatically
shut one unit at Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear plant but did not
pose a risk of nuclear contamination, the plant said on
Saturday.
Kozloduy said the temporary closure of the 1,000-megawatt
unit 6 was caused by a malfunction of a turbogenerator
protection system at 4:19 a.m. (0119 GMT)
"We're working to resolve the technological problem and the
plan is to reconnect the reactor later on Saturday," said a
statement issued by officials at the plant, adding the other
1,000 megawatt reactor - unit 5 - is working at maximum
capacity.
Kozloduy's two 1,000 megawatt Soviet-made nuclear reactors
produce about 36 percent of the electricity in the Balkan
country.
Bulgaria has closed four older reactors at its sole nuclear
plant in the past several years under a treaty with the European
Union and over safety concerns raised by Brussels.
