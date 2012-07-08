SOFIA, July 8 Bulgarian nuclear power plant
Kozloduy said it has plugged back a 1,000-megawatt (MW) reactor
into the national grid after fixing a technical glitch that
forced the unit's shutdown.
Unit 6 was reactivated at 0332 GMT, the plant said in a
statement on Sunday.
The temporary closure of the unit on Saturday was caused by
a malfunction of a turbogenerator protection system, which the
plant said did not pose a risk of nuclear contamination.
Kozloduy added the other 1,000 MW reactor - unit 5 - is
working at maximum capacity.
Some 36 percent of electricity produced in the country comes
via Kozloduy's two 1,000 MW, Soviet-made reactors.
Bulgaria has closed four older reactors at its sole nuclear
plant in recent years under a treaty with the European Union and
over safety concerns raised by Brussels.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by David Hulmes)