SOFIA, Aug 5 Russia's LUKOIL will speed up installing full metering at its Bulgarian 142,000 barrels-per-day refiner to ensure its operations, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said on Friday.

The refiner's failure to install product metering required to enable officials to monitor production on time in line with tax regulations has sparked a tax dispute that led to its temporary closure last week.

The anti-monopoly office has also launched probes into LUKOIL's Bulgarian units over possible abuse of its dominant market position.

The moves against Bulgaria's only refinery, a key fuel provider and taxpayer, may boost the government's support ahead of Bulgarian presidential polls in October and signals growing tensions between the European Union country and Russia on the energy front.

The spat could still escalate later this month with authorities seeking court rulings, but Borisov indicated that the problems are likely to be overcome.

He said LUKOIL's chief executive Vagit Alekperov has assured him the full metering structure will be in place by December, a month earlier than previous estimates, in a telephone call on Wednesday.

"Alekperov apologized for the problems they have caused us, and said they will be ready with the metering by December at the latest," Borisov told national Nova TV channel.

Alekperov also pledged that LUKOIL, Russia's second biggest oil producer, will continue with its investment in the refinery at the Black Sea port of Burgas, Borisov said.

"I am sure the refinery will be brought in line to regulation... Until then it will work as at present under close monitoring of customs officers on site," he said.

The plant, which provides about 70 percent of the petrol and diesel fuels in Bulgaria, and exports about 50 percent of its production, has restarted crude processing on Tuesday after a court ruling. (Reported by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Keiron Henderson)