* Refinery to comply to tax regulations by Dec-PM
* To work under strict customs office surveillance by
then-PM
* LUKOIL willing to continue investment in Burgas plant-PM
SOFIA, Aug 5 Russia's LUKOIL will
speed up installing full metering at its Bulgarian 142,000
barrels-per-day refiner to ensure its operations, Bulgarian
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said on Friday.
The refiner's failure to install product metering required
to enable officials to monitor production on time in line with
tax regulations has sparked a tax dispute that led to its
temporary closure last week.
The anti-monopoly office has also launched probes into
LUKOIL's Bulgarian units over possible abuse of its dominant
market position.
The moves against Bulgaria's only refinery, a key fuel
provider and taxpayer, may boost the government's support ahead
of Bulgarian presidential polls in October and signals growing
tensions between the European Union country and Russia on the
energy front.
The spat could still escalate later this month with
authorities seeking court rulings, but Borisov indicated that
the problems are likely to be overcome.
He said LUKOIL's chief executive Vagit Alekperov has assured
him the full metering structure will be in place by December, a
month earlier than previous estimates, in a telephone call on
Wednesday.
"Alekperov apologized for the problems they have caused us,
and said they will be ready with the metering by December at the
latest," Borisov told national Nova TV channel.
Alekperov also pledged that LUKOIL, Russia's second biggest
oil producer, will continue with its investment in the refinery
at the Black Sea port of Burgas, Borisov said.
"I am sure the refinery will be brought in line to
regulation... Until then it will work as at present under close
monitoring of customs officers on site," he said.
The plant, which provides about 70 percent of the petrol and
diesel fuels in Bulgaria, and exports about 50 percent of its
production, has restarted crude processing on Tuesday after a
court ruling.
