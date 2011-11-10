SOFIA Nov 10 Bulgaria's central bank said
on Thursday it has blocked the voting rights of five minority
shareholders in the small Municipal Bank for six months and
urged the lender to change its statutes to bring control back to
its key shareholder.
Sofia Municipality has not been able to exercise control
over the bank despite its 67.5 percent stake in the lender,
because its statute says decisions require approval of 75
percent of the votes.
The minority shareholders acquired a blocking stake of a bit
over 25 percent after the municipality sold some of its
companies that were shareholders at the bank which ranks 17th in
terms of assets among 31 commercial lenders in the country.
"Thus, without the consent of the group (of minority
shareholders) the majority owner cannot implement decisions that
are substantial for the management and stability of the credit
institution," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank said the group of the minority shareholders
was also having a negative impact on the lender, by allowing it
to lead a credit policy which ensures lending to companies
linked to these shareholders and by not using the control
functions of the supervisory board that can block too risky
operations.
"The central bank has noticed deepening problems in the
volume and the quality of credits to the group of companies
linked between themselves and with the minority shareholders,"
the statement said.
The Municipal bank's assets stood at 998 million levs ($693
million) at the end of September, down from 1.0 billion at the
end of June, central bank data showed. Its profit stood at 1.4
million levs at the end of September.
The central bank declined to name the minority shareholders,
but local media reported these were companies linked to local
energy tycoon Hristo Kovachki who was given a suspended sentence
of three years for large scale tax evasion in April. He has
denied any wrongdoing.
($1 = 1.440 Bulgarian Levs)
