SOFIA Nov 10 Bulgaria's central bank said on Thursday it has blocked the voting rights of five minority shareholders in the small Municipal Bank for six months and urged the lender to change its statutes to bring control back to its key shareholder.

Sofia Municipality has not been able to exercise control over the bank despite its 67.5 percent stake in the lender, because its statute says decisions require approval of 75 percent of the votes.

The minority shareholders acquired a blocking stake of a bit over 25 percent after the municipality sold some of its companies that were shareholders at the bank which ranks 17th in terms of assets among 31 commercial lenders in the country.

"Thus, without the consent of the group (of minority shareholders) the majority owner cannot implement decisions that are substantial for the management and stability of the credit institution," the bank said in a statement.

The central bank said the group of the minority shareholders was also having a negative impact on the lender, by allowing it to lead a credit policy which ensures lending to companies linked to these shareholders and by not using the control functions of the supervisory board that can block too risky operations.

"The central bank has noticed deepening problems in the volume and the quality of credits to the group of companies linked between themselves and with the minority shareholders," the statement said.

The Municipal bank's assets stood at 998 million levs ($693 million) at the end of September, down from 1.0 billion at the end of June, central bank data showed. Its profit stood at 1.4 million levs at the end of September.

The central bank declined to name the minority shareholders, but local media reported these were companies linked to local energy tycoon Hristo Kovachki who was given a suspended sentence of three years for large scale tax evasion in April. He has denied any wrongdoing. ($1 = 1.440 Bulgarian Levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)