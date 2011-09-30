SOFIA, Sept 30 Bulgaria has delayed a decision on whether or not to build a new nuclear power plant by six months to the end of March next year, state power utility NEK said on Friday.

The Balkan country needs time to decide on the economic viability and the financing of the 2,000 megawatt nuclear project at the Danube River town of Belene as well to analyse the results of Europe's stress tests on nuclear plants, NEK said.

The Bulgarian utility has signed an agreement with the contractor for the plant, Russian state-run Atomstroyexport, to extend the deadline for reaching a final deal, NEK said.

In July, Atomstroyexport took Bulgaria to an arbitration court, seeking 58 million euros ($77.8 million) over delayed payments for its work on the two nuclear reactors at Belene.

Bulgaria has threatened to file a counterclaim against the Russian firm in an escalation of tensions over the delayed project.

The nuclear disaster in Japan this year led to increased pressure on Bulgaria from environmentalists and lobby groups to abandon the project, which they say will be built near an earthquake-prone area and will be too expensive.

Bulgaria contracted Atomstroyexport in 2006, but the project has stalled over price disputes with Moscow and funding problems. Russia has said construction will cost 6.3 billion euros, while Sofia says it should not exceed 5 billion.

In 2010, Moscow proposed extending a loan to keep the project rolling, but Sofia rejected the offer, saying it would focus on finding a western strategic investor.

The Bulgarian government's allies in Brussels and Washington have warned the project would deepen Bulgaria's energy dependence on Russia, which controls its only oil refinery and provides almost 100 percent of its natural gas. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Jane Baird)