SOFIA, Sept 30 Bulgaria has delayed a decision
on whether or not to build a new nuclear power plant by six
months to the end of March next year, state power utility NEK
said on Friday.
The Balkan country needs time to decide on the economic
viability and the financing of the 2,000 megawatt nuclear
project at the Danube River town of Belene as well to analyse
the results of Europe's stress tests on nuclear plants, NEK
said.
The Bulgarian utility has signed an agreement with the
contractor for the plant, Russian state-run Atomstroyexport, to
extend the deadline for reaching a final deal, NEK said.
In July, Atomstroyexport took Bulgaria to an arbitration
court, seeking 58 million euros ($77.8 million) over delayed
payments for its work on the two nuclear reactors at Belene.
Bulgaria has threatened to file a counterclaim against the
Russian firm in an escalation of tensions over the delayed
project.
The nuclear disaster in Japan this year led to increased
pressure on Bulgaria from environmentalists and lobby groups to
abandon the project, which they say will be built near an
earthquake-prone area and will be too expensive.
Bulgaria contracted Atomstroyexport in 2006, but the project
has stalled over price disputes with Moscow and funding
problems. Russia has said construction will cost 6.3 billion
euros, while Sofia says it should not exceed 5 billion.
In 2010, Moscow proposed extending a loan to keep the
project rolling, but Sofia rejected the offer, saying it would
focus on finding a western strategic investor.
The Bulgarian government's allies in Brussels and Washington
have warned the project would deepen Bulgaria's energy
dependence on Russia, which controls its only oil refinery and
provides almost 100 percent of its natural gas.
($1 = 0.745 Euros)
