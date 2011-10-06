* Bulgaria files counter claim against Atomstroyexport
* Says Russian nuclear firm owes it over 60 mln euros
* Decision on Belene plant delayed until April
(Adds NEK's confirmation paragraph 6)
SOFIA, Oct 6 Bulgaria has taken Russia's nuclear
company Atomstroyexport to court over delayed
payments for equipment it agreed to buy under a deal to build
the Belene nuclear power plant, the economy and energy minister
said.
Bulgarian state utility NEK teamed up with Atomstroyexport
in 2006 to build two 1,000 megawatt reactors at Belene, on the
Danube river, but the project has stalled over price disputes
with Moscow, funding problems and safety concerns.
Sofia decided to seek legal action against Atomstroyexport
after the Russian nuclear company refused to withdraw its 58
million euro claim against NEK over delayed payments on the
project it filed in July.
NEK said Atomstroyexport owes it more than 60 million euros
($79.9 million) for buying out old equipment at the Belene site,
which will not be used for the new reactors.
"On Friday, NEK filed its claim with the Geneva-based
arbitration court," Energy Minister Traicho Traikov told state
TV channel BNT in an interview.
The state utility NEK confirmed it had filed a claim at the
ICC International Court of Arbitration, adding the arbitration
will take place in Geneva.
Last week, Bulgaria delayed a decision whether to build or
not the Belene project to the end of March, when it hopes to
have a clearer idea on the costs, the economic viability and the
safety guarantees.
Japan's nuclear disaster increased pressure on Bulgaria from
environmentalists and lobby groups to abandon the project, which
they say will be built near an earthquake-prone area and will be
too expensive.
Russia has said construction will cost 6.3 billion euros,
while Sofia says it should not exceed 5 billion. The total price
tag can reach up over 10 billion euros, analysts say.
Traikov said the centre-right government will make public
all parameters for a possible deal, including the price, the
terms for financing and the future price of electricity and
demand for it in southeastern Europe.
The government's allies in Brussels and Washington have
warned the project would deepen Bulgaria's energy dependence on
Russia, which controls its only oil refinery and provides almost
100 percent of its natural gas.
"A decision for such huge funds cannot be taken with closed
eyes," Traikov said.
($1 = 0.751 Euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by James Jukwey)