SOFIA, June 3 Bulgaria has stepped up work to
extend the lifespan of its two Soviet-made nuclear reactors by
30 years, its deputy energy minister said on Wednesday, as the
Balkan country struggles to keep a lid on politically sensitive
electricity costs.
The Kozloduy plant, by the Danube river on the border with
Romania, has two 1,000 megawatt reactors that produce about 35
percent of Bulgaria's electricity and is also one of the
cheapest sources of power.
"The extension of the lifespan of Units 5 and 6 at Kozloduy
nuclear plant in line with EU safety standards is the main
priority for our nuclear energy," the energy ministry quoted
Nikolai Nikolov as saying at a forum in the Black Sea city of
Varna.
"Our expectations are that their lifespan will be extended
by at least 30 years," he said.
Bulgaria has launched a 360 million euro ($401 million)
upgrade of the reactors to avoid another politically awkward
jump in power prices. Protests over high utility bills toppled
the first government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov in 2013.
Bulgaria plans to fully liberalise its electricity market as
of next year, which experts say will result in higher energy
prices due to high costs of renewable energy and long-term power
purchase deals with U.S. thermal power plants.
To renew the units' operational licences, which expire in
2017 and 2019 respectively for Unit 5 and Unit 6, the plant
needs approval from the environment ministry and the state
nuclear regulator.
Under the plan, the reactors' capacity would be boosted to
104 percent, with upgrades that should be completed by 2016 for
one of the units and by 2018 for the other.
Bulgaria has hired a consortium led by Russia's Rosatom
units Rosenergoatom and Rusatom Service and France's EDF to
carry out the upgrades for Unit 5.
Nikolov said more than 50 percent of the work for Unit 5 had
been completed and he was sure the upgrade would be finished on
time, adding that the Russian partners had declared their
readiness to meet their obligations and work without delays.
Earlier this year Sofia put on hold plans to build a new
nuclear reactor at Kozloduy after failing to convince
Westinghouse, part of Toshiba Corp, to become a
strategic investor in the unit, estimated to cost $7.7 billion.
