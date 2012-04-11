SOFIA, April 11 Bulgaria's government decided to
Wednesday to start the process leading to construction of a
1,000 megawatt reactor at its Kozloduy nuclear plant on the
Danube river after quitting the Belene nuclear project.
The Balkan country will check whether it can install the
reactor, already ordered from Russia's Atomstroyexport, at the
existing 2,000 MW Kozloduy plant in northwestern Bulgaria, after
it abandoned plans to build a 2,000 MW station at Belene, a site
that is prone to earthquakes.
"The new unit will be designed and built on a commercial
basis, without government guarantees and without spending the
money of the taxpayers," Finance Minister Simeon Djankov told
reporters.
The centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov
launched the lengthy process to get approvals for the site and
build the reactor, which could become operational in 2021-2022.
Bulgaria plans to set up a project company and seek a
strategic investor for the new power generator, Economy and
Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev has said.
Russia's Atomstroyexport has already build a 1,000 MW
reactor aimed for the Belene station, but nuclear experts say it
will be extremely difficult to install it at a new site.
If the option proves too costly or technically impossible,
Bulgaria may seek to sell the Russian reactor, energy ministry
officials have said.
The construction of the new nuclear unit will be realized
after obtaining licenses and approvals in accordance with
Bulgarian legislation and European Union law.
The Balkan country is also planning to extend the lifespans
of its two operating nuclear units at Kozloduy, which expire in
2017 and 2019.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, editing
by Jane Baird)