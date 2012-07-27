SOFIA, July 27 Bulgaria's opposition Socialists
on Friday demanded a referendum to challenge the government's
decision to abandon construction of a nuclear power plant, an
increasingly divisive issue in the run up to next year's
parliamentary election.
The Socialists submitted more than 770,000 signatures to
parliament calling for the referendum - well above the half
million they need to force a plebiscite.
But analysts said the government would likely resist efforts
to revive a national debate on the fate of the planned
Russian-built 2,000 megawatt Belene plant.
The centre-right cabinet cancelled the project in March
saying it was too costly and had failed to attract serious
interest from Western investors.
But the Socialists have argued the country had already sunk
too much money into the project to abandon it.
"We do not want important issues like this - (whether) to
develop nuclear energy in Bulgaria or not - to be decided behind
closed doors," Socialist Party leader Sergei Stanishev said
after lodging the signatures in the parliament.
Many people in the EU's poorest state were also hoping the
new plant would keep electricity prices low. Bulgaria already
has one operational 2,000 megawatt nuclear plant on the Danube
River at Kozloduy which provides cheap electricity.
Parliament will have three months to check the collected
signatures and decide whether to allow the referendum to take
place.
Economy and Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said a referendum
on Belene would not be a good idea, as the country's population
did not have enough information about the plant's costs,
previously estimated at more than 10 billion euros ($12.37
billion).
"People should be well-informed about the project because we
still do not know how much it will cost and we do not have a
strategic investor," he told a news conference.
Opinion polls show the ruling GERB remains the most popular
political party, though austerity measures and a lack of
significant results in fighting crime and graft have eroded its
support.
Political analysts say the government would try to at least
delay the divisive referendum to avoid any further erosion of
its popularity ahead of the election.
"They will use all possible mechanisms to hinder the
referendum," said Boriana Dimitrova from Alpha Research.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)