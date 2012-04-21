SOFIA, April 21 Bulgaria's sole nuclear power
plant, Kozloduy, has shut down one of its 1,000 megawatt
reactors for planned annual maintenance, the company said on
Saturday.
During the procedure, the reactor will be refuelled and
other equipment will be repaired, the power station said in a
statement.
It said the reactor would be disconnected from the national
grid until the end of May.
The other Soviet-made 1,000 megawatt unit at the state-owned
plant on the Danube was working at full capacity.
Some 35 percent of the electricity produce in Bulgaria, the
leading power exporter in south-eastern Europe, comes from
Kozloduy.
