SOFIA, Sept 15 Bulgaria's Kozloduy nuclear power
plant said on Saturday it has shut down one of its two,
1,000-megawatt reactors for planned annual maintenance.
Unit Six of the Balkan country's only nuclear plant on the
Danube River will also be reloaded with fresh nuclear fuel
during the switch off.
Kozloduy said the reactor would be disconnected from the
national grid until the end of October.
The other Soviet-made 1,000 megawatt unit at the state-owned
plant, Unit Five, was working at full capacity.
Some 35 percent of the electricity produced in Bulgaria, the
leading power exporter in south-eastern Europe, comes from
Kozloduy.
