SOFIA Oct 24 Bulgaria's chief prosecutor asked
parliament on Monday to strip former energy minister Delyan
Dobrev of his immunity for losing over 4.5 million euros ($4.9
million) in state funds over a cancelled nuclear project.
Prosecutors accuse Dobrev, who was energy minister in the
first government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, of failing to
take steps to stop payments to a consultant company engaged with
the Belene nuclear project after it was cancelled in 2012.
"The request is based on evidence collected by Sofia City
Prosecution for a crime committed by Delyan Dobrev when he was
an economy and energy minister, which caused damages worth 4.56
million euros to the state energy firm NEK," the chief
prosecutor said in a statement.
Dobrev, who is head of the parliamentary energy commission,
said in a statement he would voluntarily give up his immunity
later today and will then comment on the accusations.
Bulgaria cancelled the 10-billion-euro Belene project on the
Danube River after failing to find foreign investors and under
pressure from Brussels and Washington to limit its energy
dependence on Russia.
The Balkan country now has to pay over 620 million euros in
compensation to Russia's nuclear firm Rosatom it had contracted
for the project.
Prosecutors have already charged another former energy
minister and two executive directors at NEK over the porject
which many politicians and analysts say reflect high-level
corruption in the country.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
