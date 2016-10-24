SOFIA Oct 24 Bulgaria's chief prosecutor asked parliament on Monday to strip former energy minister Delyan Dobrev of his immunity for losing over 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million) in state funds over a cancelled nuclear project.

Prosecutors accuse Dobrev, who was energy minister in the first government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, of failing to take steps to stop payments to a consultant company engaged with the Belene nuclear project after it was cancelled in 2012.

"The request is based on evidence collected by Sofia City Prosecution for a crime committed by Delyan Dobrev when he was an economy and energy minister, which caused damages worth 4.56 million euros to the state energy firm NEK," the chief prosecutor said in a statement.

Dobrev, who is head of the parliamentary energy commission, said in a statement he would voluntarily give up his immunity later today and will then comment on the accusations.

Bulgaria cancelled the 10-billion-euro Belene project on the Danube River after failing to find foreign investors and under pressure from Brussels and Washington to limit its energy dependence on Russia.

The Balkan country now has to pay over 620 million euros in compensation to Russia's nuclear firm Rosatom it had contracted for the project.

Prosecutors have already charged another former energy minister and two executive directors at NEK over the porject which many politicians and analysts say reflect high-level corruption in the country. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra)