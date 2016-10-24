(Adds Dobrev's comment)
SOFIA Oct 24 Ex-energy minister Delyan Dobrev
voluntarily gave up his parliamentary immunity on Monday after
Bulgarian prosecutors asked lawmakers to strip him of it, and
denied any wrongdoing over the loss of state funds in a
cancelled nuclear project.
Prosecutors accuse Dobrev, who was energy minister in the
first government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, of failing to
take steps to stop payments to a consultant company engaged with
the Belene nuclear project after it was cancelled in 2012.
"The request is based on evidence collected by the Sofia
City Prosecution for a crime committed by Delyan Dobrev when he
was economy and energy minister, which caused damages worth 4.56
million euros ($4.9 million) to the state energy firm NEK," the
chief prosecutor said in a statement.
Dobrev, now head of parliament's energy commission,
responded by ceding his immunity before lawmakers could act, and
declared that he had done nothing wrong.
"I am not guilty and that will easily be proven in court. I
hope prosecutors will find the real culprits for Belene, the
shadiest deal in Bulgaria's history," he told reporters.
The Balkan country cancelled the 10-billion-euro Belene
project on the Danube River after failing to find foreign
investors and under pressure from Brussels and Washington to
limit its energy dependence on Russia.
Bulgaria now must pay over 620 million euros in compensation
to Russia's nuclear firm Rosatom it had contracted for the
project, which many politicians and analysts say reflected
high-level graft in the European Union's poorest member state.
Prosecutors have already charged another former energy
minister and two executive directors at NEK in connection with
the Belene project.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
