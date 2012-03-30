* Atomstroyexport will not seek compensation on Belene
* Gazprom agreed price discount for Bulgaria's gas supply
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, March 30 Russian nuclear power plant
builder Atomstroyexport will not seek compensation from Bulgaria
after Sofia dropped plans for a power station at Belene the
company had been contracted to build, the economy minister said.
"We will only pay for what has been built so far," Bulgarian
Economy and Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev told a news conference
late on Friday, soon after returning from Russia. "Working
groups from Atomstroyexport and (Bulgarian state utility) NEK
will make all the calculation until the end of April."
Local media reported that Bulgaria should pay Russia some
180 million euros ($240.2 million).
Atomstroyexport, which had been contracted to build two
1,000 megawatt reactors, has repeatedly warned Bulgaria the
country will have to pay up to 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion)
in damages if the project collapses.
Bulgaria abandoned the project because it failed to attract
serious foreign investors in the past three years after
Germany's RWE pulled out due to funding concerns.
The Balkan country still plans to pay for one reactor that
has already been built and aims to install it at the operational
2,000 MW Kozloduy power plant.
PRICE DISCOUNT
Russia's Gazprom has agreed to cut natural gas prices to
Bulgaria by just over 11 percent at a meeting between Dobrev and
Gazprom chief executive Alexei Miller.
Bulgaria covers more than 90 percent of its gas needs with
imports from the Russian company.
"Their first proposal was for 4.5 percent cut, then they
proposed 8.9 percent and then we reached an agreement for 11.1
percent," Dobrev said.
He said the two parties agreed to get this discount as of
April 1 and it will be valid over the next nine months.
Last week, Bulgaria's energy watchdog said natural gas
prices would rise 12.7 percent - to 699 levs ($476) per 1,000
cubic metres from 620 levs ($422) from April 1 to reflect higher
prices of other fuels on international markets.
"Instead we offered full assistance for the South Stream as
this is a very important project for Bulgaria," Dobrev added.
Bulgaria has given the South Stream gas pipeline the status
of a national project and declared it an object of national
importance, providing opportunities for the speedy construction
of the project.
The pipeline is intended to carry up to 63 bcm a year of
Russian gas across the Black Sea to Greece, from where it will
go to central and southern Europe.
($1 = 1.464 levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Andre Grenon)