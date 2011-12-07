* Bulgaria asks Greece and Russia to cancel pipeline deal

* To walk out on its own in a year if they disagree

* Advisors say project not economically, financially viable

* Local analysts welcome the move (Adds Greek official comment in paragraph 11)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, Dec 7 Bulgaria decided on Wednesday to abandon a trans-Balkan oil pipeline project aimed at taking Russian crude through its territory to Greece, saying it was not economically viable.

The decision is in line with the centre-right government's stance since 2009 when it put on review major Russian-led energy projects and said it would abandon them if they did not match the national interest.

Local political analysts welcomed the move, saying Bulgaria was right to cancel a project that was not beneficial for Sofia and foresaw few repercussions from Russia - its leading gas and oil supplier.

"It will probably have some negative effects on Bulgaria, as Russia does not like to be rejected," said Ognian Minchev, an analyst with Institute for Regional and International Studies.

"But the project is not key for Moscow. Russia is much more interested to start building a new nuclear plant in Bulgaria and get support for the South Stream gas pipeline project," he said.

Last week Bulgaria gave the South Stream gas pipeline the status of a national project and declared it an object of national importance, providing opportunities for the speedy construction of the project. The pipeline is intended to carry up to 63 bcm a year of Russian gas across the Black Sea to Bulgaria and then to central and southern Europe.

TRILATERAL

Sofia is proposing Russia and Greece agree to dissolve a 2007 trilateral agreement for building the 300-km oil pipeline which would be able to pump up to 50 million tonnes of crude a year from the Black Sea port of Burgas to Alexandroupolis on the Aegean in Greece.

The European Union's poorest country will walk out of the 1.0 billion euro project alone after 12 months if Athens and Moscow refuse to voluntarily annul the deal, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"Bulgaria proposes the tripartite intergovernmental agreement for the oil pipeline to be cancelled by mutual consent," he said.

"In line with the analyses on the Burgas-Alexandroupolis oil pipeline, it cannot be carried out under the terms of the agreement signed in 2007."

A government spokeswoman said an analysis by French bank Societe Generale, which is advising the project company, showed the oil link was not economically and financially viable.

Greece, which sees the project as a cornerstone of a strategy to become a transit country for gas and oil flows between Central Asia, Russia and Western Europe, said it was not yet officially informed about Bulgaria's plans.

Greek deputy Energy Minister Yannis Maniatis said in a statement that Athens remained firmly committed to the project.

Sofia has repeatedly said it was likely to walk out of the project because of risks to nature and opposition from local residents who fear it will hurt fishing and tourism and offer few economic benefits.

Bulgaria has taken a tougher stance on Russia's energy projects since the cabinet of Boiko Borisov took office in 2009.

It gets almost all of its natural gas from Russia's Gazprom, its only operational oil refinery is controlled by Russia's LUKOIL and its nuclear power plant which provides about 40 percent of electricity is Russian-built.

The cabinet is also considering the construction of a 2,000 megawatt nuclear plant in Belene but has repeatedly delayed its decision amid concerns over safety and price, as well as a lack of Western investors for the project.

Bulgaria agreed with Russia and Greece in 2007, after decades of discussion, to build the pipeline and allow Russian crude to bypass the traffic-clogged Bosphorus Straits.

The three countries set up a joint venture company for the project: Trans-Balkan Pipeline, in which Moscow holds 51 percent, while Sofia and Athens have 24.5 percent each. The Russian stake is held by Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft, its largest crude producer, Rosneft and Gazprom Neft. (Additional reporting by Harry Papachristou in Athens; Editing by William Hardy)