SOFIA Aug 28 Poland will service Bulgaria's Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets under a preliminary accord signed on Friday, a further sign of Sofia's efforts to reduce its reliance on Russia as the Ukraine crisis strains once warm relations.

Bulgaria, Moscow's most loyal ally during the Cold War, has a contract with Russia to maintain the jets which expires in September and Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said Poland, a NATO ally, would then repair the jets for a lower cost.

"I am convinced that we are making a historic step," Nenchev said at the signing ceremony also attended by Polish Defence Minister Tomasz Siemoniak.

Under the deal, Poland will repair the engines and other parts of three of Bulgaria's ageing jets by mid-2016 and another three aircraft by the end of next year.

Each NATO member needs to have at its disposal at least one combat squadron of 12 aircraft but at present Bulgaria, which joined the Atlantic alliance in 2004, has just four MiG-29s in working order.

"We will be able to cope with the defence of our airspace on our own by the middle of next year," said Nenchev.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their chilliest since the end of the Cold War following Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and its support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Bulgaria and Poland have joined in economic sanctions imposed by the European Union, to which they both belong, against Russia. The worsening of ties has been burdensome for Bulgaria, a Black Sea nation heavily reliant on Russia for energy and still a popular destination for Russian tourists.

Bulgaria and Poland are among six former eastern bloc nations hosting new command units staffed with national and NATO soldiers being set up in response to the Ukraine crisis.

Last month, Bulgaria said it was looking to buy military jets to revamp its fleet and is considering approaching Belgium, the Netherlands, Greece and other countries for purchases.

It remains unclear whether these would be new or second-hand planes. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Matthias Williams and Gareth Jones)