SOFIA, June 13 Hundreds of police officers, firemen and prison guards marched in the Bulgarian capital on Saturday, calling the government to reconsider plans to raise retirement age to just less than 53 years.

The protest is the first major challenge for the centre-right government of Prime Minister Boiko Borisov and an early test for its resolve to overhaul inefficient public sectors, needed to spur growth and improve living standards in the European Union's poorest country.

The government approved the plans to increase retirement age and limit early retirement provisions last month as the Balkan country struggles to fund pensions for a shrinking and ageing population.

The exodus of young Bulgarians since Communism fell in 1989 means Bulgaria's pension system swallows 37.5 percent of the central government's budget, up from 12.8 percent in 2003.

Bulgaria's population has shrunk by a fifth since 1990 to 7.25 million. According to a 2013 World Bank report, just one in two Bulgarians will be of working age in 2050.

The pension reform plans are currently awaiting parliamentary approval.

Some 1,000 police officers from across the country rallied in central Sofia with national flags and drums, demanding a three-year grace period before the new retirement age - 52 years and 10 months - comes into effect. At present they can draw a state pension at mid-40s at the earliest.

The government is planning to implement the reforms from next year, increasing the retirement age by two months every year until it reaches 55 for police officers.

The protesters also demanded the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Rumiana Bachvarova.

"We want our right to be respected. This is their third increase of the retirement rules. Our aim is for more people to retire as they were promised when they started work," said Valentin Popov, chairman of the police officers' trade unions.

"We also want to end the practice to work extra ours and gradually stop the lengthy assignments at the Bulgarian-Turkish border," he said.

Bulgaria has sent hundreds of police officers to the border in an attempt to limit the inflow of illegal immigrants and refugees from Syria and northern Africa.

Street protests have grown in Bulgaria in recent years. Voter frustration, especially with rampant corruption and organised crime, erupted in months of protests in 2013 and the country has had five governments in two years. (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Clelia Oziel)