BUCHAREST, June 17 Bulgarian political parties have agreed to hold an early election sometime between Sept 28 and Oct 12, President Rosen Plevneliev said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ruling coalition survived its fifth no-confidence vote on Friday but is still expected to resign soon after a poor showing by the ruling Socialists in May's European Parliament elections. (Reporting by Matthias Williams, writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)