(Repeats Wednesday item)

* Opposition leader is front-runner to win early election

* Borisov says if in power, pipeline must meet EU rules

* He won't award contract to sanction-hit firms

* Pledges to deregulate energy prices, raise pension age

By Matthias Williams and Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA, June 18 Bulgaria must push ahead with the Russian-backed South Stream gas pipeline project only if it complies with all European Union laws, opposition leader Boiko Borisov, the front-runner to be the next prime minister, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Borisov said that should he form the next government after early elections, he will also exclude any company from bidding to build the project if it is subject to sanctions imposed by the United States or EU over the Ukraine conflict.

The proposed pipeline to bring Russian gas under the Black Sea to Europe will make landfall in Bulgaria. It has put Bulgaria, which relies almost entirely on Russia for its energy supplies, at the centre of the row between Moscow and the West.

Bulgaria's Socialist government - which is expected to step down within weeks - strongly backed the pipeline but reluctantly suspended construction amid threats of punishment from Brussels, which is concerned the project does not comply with EU rules.

Borisov said in an interview that if he is elected South Stream's Bulgarian leg would still go ahead, but he signalled he would pay more heed to Brussels than the outgoing government.

"The concrete steps and action will depend on many ifs ... if we win the election, if we form a government," Borisov, 55, said in his office in parliament. "But the principle is clear: together with the European Commission and in compliance with EU rules - we build. (If) these rules are not respected, we do not build."

The Commission suspended negotiations on bringing South Stream into line with EU law after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region earlier this year.

Borisov, who leads the centre-right GERB party, has already promised to scrap a tender awarded to a consortium led by Russian construction company Stroytransgaz for the Bulgarian leg. The firm's owner is on a list of Western sanctions targets imposed after the annexation.

On Wednesday, Borisov said that in power he would exclude any company from bidding for the project if it was subject to U.S. or EU sanctions.

Bulgaria would share all tender documents with its EU partners, answering concerns from Brussels that the awarding of the contract to Stroytransgaz lacked transparency.

South Stream is designed to pipe 63 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia into central and southern Europe, bypassing Ukraine and making it all but irrelevant as a transit nation. Moscow has cut gas supplies to Ukraine in a long-standing price row and while transit flows to the EU have not been affected so far, Bulgaria was hit by a previous energy dispute between Moscow and Kiev in 2009.

DEALING WITH PUTIN

Borisov was Bulgarian prime minister from 2009 until he was toppled by street protests in February last year. In office he scrapped a proposed oil pipeline and plans for a new nuclear plant - both Russian-backed projects - and in 2012 negotiated a 20 percent cut in the price of gas imported from Russia.

Borisov said this track record showed he had the confidence to deal sensibly with President Vladimir Putin, adding that Bulgaria should shift its diplomatic focus further to Washington and Brussels while keeping Russia onside.

"For these four years, my work with President Putin, who was then a prime minister, showed that when you say a well-argued 'no', you do not have a problem," he said. "Our 100 percent unwavering commitment to a European-Atlantic orientation does not mean we have to cut links with Russia," he said.

Bulgaria's energy dependence on Russia could shrink if a consortium that includes France's Total SA, Austria's OMV AG and Spain's Repsol succeed in extracting gas from Bulgarian waters in the Black Sea, Borisov said.

Bulgaria chose oil major Total to carry out exploration work at a deepwater gas field in 2012 to diversify its supplies when Borisov was still in power, and he said the companies could start extracting gas as early as 2016 or 2017.

Borisov has been one of the loudest critics of how the present Bulgarian government handled South Stream, saying it lacked transparency. Even the details of the deal made between a company - jointly owned by Gazprom and a Bulgarian state company - and Stroytransgaz have not been made public, he said.

NO COALITION

The Socialist-led government headed by technocrat Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski is expected to resign shortly following a poor showing in May's European Parliament elections.

The recent turmoil prompted global agency Standard and Poor's to downgrade Bulgaria's credit rating by one notch on Friday to one level above junk.

An early election is to take place in September or October. Opinion polls give Borisov's party the strongest support.

In a sign that instability could drag on after the election, Borisov told Reuters for the first time that he would not enter any coalition government if he failed to win an outright majority.

That means he would either have to rely on outside support to govern, or at worst Bulgaria would have to hold another election - its third in the space of two years.

"I am not open to a coalition. I have always aimed for us to rule alone, and we have ruled alone because I believe each party has to take its own political responsibility," said Borisov, a onetime bodyguard to a Communist leader.

"So if the people's vote leads us to a new hung parliament, I will try to propose a programme which, if someone wants it, they can back it ... If not, the political crisis will be even harder," he said.

If he wins, Borisov said he would raise the pension age to keep the government's finances in check.

This would help to address concerns from S&P and the International Monetary Fund, which urged Bulgaria last week to address the financial fallout of a freeze in the retirement age brought in by Oresharski.

Borisov also said he would deregulate energy prices - a hugely sensitive issue in Bulgaria where heating costs swallow up a large chunk of household incomes - and shield the country's poorest people from the fallout by subsidising their bills. (Editing by David Stamp)