SOFIA Feb 11 Bulgaria's ruling centre-right
coalition faces its first parliamentary vote of no-confidence
next week after opposition parties attacked its failure to
reform the ailing healthcare sector but the government is
expected to survive.
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's minority government, in power
since November 2014, has the support of two smaller parties,
while the opposition Socialists and ethnic Turkish MRF party are
53 votes short of the number they need to topple the coalition.
The vote will come next week but a date has yet to be fixed.
"The vote is against the government's healthcare policy, the
(expected) closure of hospitals in several towns and, of course,
we initiated the move after the scandal with the vaccines," a
Socialist party spokeswoman told Reuters.
She was referring to a dispute over the quality of vaccines
for babies imported from Turkey that has caused concern among
young parents.
The health ministry has denied any wrongdoing and said the
vaccines meet all standards for use in the European Union.
Opposition parties also accuse the government of failing to
implement meaningful reforms to shore up the Balkan country's
cash-strapped health system and of taking steps that will
further deprive people in remote rural areas of proper medical
treatment.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Gareth Jones)