* Support for GERB picks up despite protests
* Socialists' trail in second place, nationalists gain
* Poll shows hung parliament likely
SOFIA, April 1 Bulgaria's centre-right GERB
party, which was forced from power by nationwide protests in
February, has extended its lead ahead of elections in May which
are likely to produce a hung parliament, an Alpha Research poll
showed on Monday.
Support for GERB, led by former Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov, stood at 21.9 percent in March, up from 20.9 percent in
January, while backing for the Socialists fell to 17.4 percent,
according to the poll.
Tens of thousands of people protested in the European
Union's poorest country against rising unemployment and high
utility bills, leading to Borisov's resignation. The Balkan
country will hold parliamentary elections on May 12.
"The resignation of Borisov's government has led to
consolidation among GERB's supporters and has increased their
resolution to vote," Alpha Research said in its survey.
The nationalist Attack party was the biggest beneficiary
from the protests against high utility prices and low living
standards, with support rising to 5.5 percent from 1.9 percent
in January, according to the poll of 1,050 people carried out
from March 22-27.
Assuming turnout of about 55-57 percent, Alpha Research
estimated GERB would take 35-38 percent of actual votes and the
Socialists around 30 percent, indicating a hung parliament was
the likely outcome of the election.
A party would need to win above 43 percent of the actual
votes to hold a parliamentary majority.
The protesters have failed to unite behind one political
party and although several different factions will now run for
parliament, it is yet not clear whether they will gather enough
support to reach a 4 percent threshold to enter parliament.
The poll showed a unified protesters' party could reach 14
percent support.
Bulgarians live on an average monthly wage of 400 euros
($520) and pensions of less than half that. Unemployment hit 12
percent in February, its highest since April 2005.
PARTY Alpha Alpha GALLUP GALLUP
Research Research
When poll conducted March Jan March Feb
GERB 21.9 20.9 19.7 22.6
Socialist party (BSP) 17.4 18.5 18.6 22.1
Attack 5.5 1.9 5.0 1.2
Movement for Rights and 4.8 5.4 5.2 7.3
Freedoms (MRF)
Bulgaria For the 3.9 5.6 3.0 4.8
Citizens
(Alpha Research and Gallup are independent polling agencies)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sophie Hares)