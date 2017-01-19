SOFIA Jan 19 Bulgaria's President-elect Rumen
Radev, whose overwhelming victory at presidential polls in
November triggered the collapse of the centre-right government,
said on Thursday he would dissolve the parliament in a week's
time.
Radev, a former air force commander and a newcomer to
politics, was sworn in on Thursday and takes up his post on
Sunday.
One of his first tasks is to dissolve parliament, appoint an
interim administration and call early elections.
"You have one more week," he told lawmakers, indicating that
the election was likely to be held on March 26.
Analysts have warned of prolonged political instability as
the election is unlikely to produce a majority government able
to implement the judicial, economic and other reforms the
country needs.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Louise Ireland)