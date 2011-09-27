SOFIA, Sept 27 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov and President Georgi Parvanov pledged that the authorities would take all necessary measures to prevent more clashes in the village of Katunitsa where riots erupted during the weekend (Dnevnik, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma, Klasa, Sega, Monitor).

ECONOMY

- Since 2009 jobs in Bulgaria have decreased by some 263,000 as a result of the economic crisis and the university curriculums which do not meet the needs of the labour market, the Bulgarian Industrial Association said (Dnevnik, Trud, Duma, Klasa, Pari).

BUSINESS

PARI - Bulgarian drug maker Sopharma will open a plant in Serbia, near capital Belgrade -- an investment worth 8 million euros ($10.8 million) which will create 120 new jobs, the company said.

($1 = 0.742 Euros)