GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Tax authorities said they were investigating Roma clan leader Kiril Rashkov for possible huge tax evasion. Rashkov, known as Tsar Kiro, was arrested late on Tuesday for murder threats. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Novinar, Dnevnik)

- Roma communities throughout the country, fearing attacks from protesting youths following the death of a teenager linked to associates of Roma clan leader Kiril Rashkov, are preparing for confrontations and have stopped their children from going to school. (Sega, Trud, Standart)

TRUD - Five foreigners, citizens of different European Union countries, will be running for municipal councilors at the October local elections, the central election commission said.

- Nine road police officers who had racketeered drivers were sacked, interior ministry said. (Trud, Dnevnik)

ECONOMY

- Electricity prices are likely to rise by 11 percent from 2013 when power plants will be obliged to buy 30 percent of the polluting permits, Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov said. (Trud, Sega, Standart, Novinar, Monitor, Klasa, Dnevnik)

BUSINESS

- Bulgarian drug maker Sopharma said it has opened a 8.0 million euro drug plant near Serbian capital Belgrade. (Trud, Dnevnik)

- A Bulgarian court delayed until November 9 a hearing on an appeal from LUKOIL's Bulgarian unit against a customs office ruling which stripped it of key operational licences. (Pari, Klasa)

