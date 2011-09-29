SOFIA, Sept 29 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Tax authorities said they were investigating Roma clan
leader Kiril Rashkov for possible huge tax evasion. Rashkov,
known as Tsar Kiro, was arrested late on Tuesday for murder
threats. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Novinar, Dnevnik)
- Roma communities throughout the country, fearing attacks
from protesting youths following the death of a teenager linked
to associates of Roma clan leader Kiril Rashkov, are preparing
for confrontations and have stopped their children from going to
school. (Sega, Trud, Standart)
TRUD - Five foreigners, citizens of different European Union
countries, will be running for municipal councilors at the
October local elections, the central election commission said.
- Nine road police officers who had racketeered drivers were
sacked, interior ministry said. (Trud, Dnevnik)
ECONOMY
- Electricity prices are likely to rise by 11 percent from
2013 when power plants will be obliged to buy 30 percent of the
polluting permits, Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov
said. (Trud, Sega, Standart, Novinar, Monitor, Klasa, Dnevnik)
BUSINESS
- Bulgarian drug maker Sopharma said it has
opened a 8.0 million euro drug plant near Serbian capital
Belgrade. (Trud, Dnevnik)
- A Bulgarian court delayed until November 9 a hearing on an
appeal from LUKOIL's Bulgarian unit against a customs office
ruling which stripped it of key operational licences. (Pari,
Klasa)
(Sofia newsroom, Tel: +359-2-939-9730))