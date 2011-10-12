SOFIA Oct 12 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The traffic police will impose a fine of 1,000 levs ($697) and will take the driving licence for more than a year of drivers who refuse to go though an alcohol and drug tests. (Klasa, Novinar, Monitor, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega)

TRUD - Bulgaria ranks first in the European Union in number of deaths due to heart attacks, the national public health centre said.

ECONOMY

- The prices of natural gas will rise between 4 to 8 percent as of next year if the government introduces the new tax on the fuel, head of the state energy regulator said. The rise will affect heating prices too. (Klasa, Dnevnik, Monitor, Pari, Standart, Sega)

- Bulgaria plans to cut the funds for security and increase the spending for education, sports and culture, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said. (Klasa, Standart).

- Bulgaria may start the production of electric cars this spring at the new car plant near Lovech controlled by Litex Motors, Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov said. (Klasa, Dnevnik, Pari, Standart, Sega)

- Environment Minister Nona Karadzhova declined to sign an environment impact assessment of Canadian miner Dundee Precious metals for a new open pit gold mine in southern Bulgaria and returned it to the chief environment council for reassessment. (Klasa, Pari, Standart)

($1 = 1.434 Bulgarian Levs)

