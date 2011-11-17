SOFIA Nov 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- A Bulgarian court opened a case against former Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev for losing documents that were object to state secret while in office. If convicted, Stanishev, leader of opposition Socialist party, faces only a fine. (Trud, Standart, Monitor, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Sega)

ECONOMY

- The parliament approved on first reading a conservative 2012 budget that targets a deficit of 1.3 percent of GDP, down from 2.5 percent planned for this year. (Trud, Capital Daily, Sega, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Standart, Novinar, Duma, Klasa)

- The government plans to increase the retirement age to 64 for men and 61 for women as of next year in an attempt to cut the rising deficit in the pension system, deputy Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said. Trade unions threaten with strikes against the move (Trud, 24 Chasa, Capital daily, Standart, Monitor, Duma)

BUSINESS

CAPITAL DAILY - Russia's gas giant, Gazprom, plans to buy petrol filling stations in Bulgaria though its Serbian unit Naftna Industrija Srbije and targets an eight percent market share.

CAPITAL DAILY - U.S. AES Solar plans to build seven photovoltaic energy parks with a total combined capacity of 20.6 megawatt in northeastern Bulgaria.

(Sofia newsroom, Tel: +359-2-939-9730))