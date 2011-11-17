SOFIA Nov 17 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- A Bulgarian court opened a case against former Prime
Minister Sergei Stanishev for losing documents that were object
to state secret while in office. If convicted, Stanishev, leader
of opposition Socialist party, faces only a fine. (Trud,
Standart, Monitor, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Sega)
ECONOMY
- The parliament approved on first reading a conservative
2012 budget that targets a deficit of 1.3 percent of GDP, down
from 2.5 percent planned for this year. (Trud, Capital Daily,
Sega, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Standart, Novinar, Duma, Klasa)
- The government plans to increase the retirement age to 64
for men and 61 for women as of next year in an attempt to cut
the rising deficit in the pension system, deputy Finance
Minister Vladislav Goranov said. Trade unions threaten with
strikes against the move (Trud, 24 Chasa, Capital daily,
Standart, Monitor, Duma)
BUSINESS
CAPITAL DAILY - Russia's gas giant, Gazprom, plans
to buy petrol filling stations in Bulgaria though its Serbian
unit Naftna Industrija Srbije and targets an eight percent
market share.
CAPITAL DAILY - U.S. AES Solar plans to build seven
photovoltaic energy parks with a total combined capacity of 20.6
megawatt in northeastern Bulgaria.
