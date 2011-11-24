SOFIA Nov 24 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Elected President Rosen Plevneliev said he would not apppoint diplomats who had collaborated with the former Communist-era secret police although Constitutional Court ruled that sacking diplomats because of that was illegal. (24 Chasa, Trud, Duma, Capital daily)

ECONOMY

- Bad and restructured loans jumped to 22 percent of all credits at the end of October to 9 billion levs ($6.14 billion), central bank data showed. Some 20 percent of the consumer loans were not serviced or restructured, compared to 23.4 percent of the corporate credits. (Standart, Sega, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Trud, Klasa)

CAPITAL DAILY - German chemicals company BASF shortlisted five countries in eastern and central Europe, including Bulgaria, for the building of a new plant for producing auto accelerators.

