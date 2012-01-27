TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
SOFIA Jan 27 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
TRUD - Over 400,000 tonnes of food are being thrown away annually in Bulgaria while the country is still slow to organise food banks and send the food to the disadvantaged, data from non-governmental organisation FORA shows.
- Heavy snowfall blocked temporarily highways and left thousands of people without electricity. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Capital daily, Monitor, Standart, Duma, Klasa, Sega)
- Dragomir Draganov, former head of regional police in Veliko Turnovo is to be appointed as a director of National Intelligence Service. (Trud, 24 Chasa)
24 CHASA - Customs revenues stood at 7.4 billion levs last year, up from planned 6.9 billion, a report from the customs office showed.
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.