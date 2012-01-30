SOFIA Jan 30 These are some of the main
- Bulgaria will seek waivering of U.S. visas for Bulgarians
during the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton,
officials said. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Monitor)
-Bulgaria has signed the ACTA agreement that aims to protect
intellectual rights, without holding a public debate. (Capital
daily, Sega, Klasa)
MONITOR - Two people have died over the weekend in the
freezing temperatures in the country.
- The Supreme Administrative Court confirmed Canadian Dundee
Precious Metals can develop a open pit gold mine in
southeastern Bulgaria. (Capital daily, Klasa)
- Business sentiment worsened in January and dropped 0.7
percent on a monthly basis due to a fall in retail sales.
(Capital daily, Klasa)
