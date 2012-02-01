SOFIA Feb 1 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Some 454 schools remained closed due to the freezing
temperatures, education ministry said. (Klasa, 24 Chasa,
Monitor, Trud)
- Bulgaria joined the European Union's fiscal pact, but
would still lead independent tax policy, Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov said. (Capital daily, Sega, Trud, Monitor)
- The banking sector ended 2011 with a profit of 586 million
levs, 5 percent less from a year ago, while the bad loans stood
at 15 percent of all extended credits, central bank data showed.
(Capital daily, Klasa, Monitor)
(Sofia newsroom, Tel: +359-2-939-9730))