- The heating costs in January will be at least 20 percent
more expensive because of the freezing cold, officials said.
(Trud, Monitor)
- The Bulgarian government proposed five new ambassadors to
take places of the ones that a historical commission revealed as
collaborators of the former secret police during the Communist
era. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Klasa)
- Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev attended a ceremony
commemorating the victims of the 45-year Communist regime which
collapsed in 1989. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Capital daily,
Klasa)
